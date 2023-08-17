DEHYDRATION A CONCERN BEYOND SUMMER EXTENDING INTO WINTER

Hyderabad: Dehydration is the absence of enough water in our bodies. It occurs when our body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance in the body's electrolytes and reduced ability to function properly.

Dehydration during summer and winter: It is often assumed that people dehydrate only in summer. However, dehydration is even common in winter as:

One tends to decrease the level of fluid intake in the body due to lower temperatures.

Usually, people sweat less in cold weather, resulting in a lower intake of fluid. However, Drinking sufficient water is still necessary to replenish fluids in the body as the body continues to lose moisture in cold weather as well.

Some of the early warning signs of dehydration:

Dry skin: Your skin may feel tight, rough, or flaky. Fine lines and wrinkles may become more pronounced due to decreased skin elasticity.

Chapped or cracked lips: Your lips may feel dry, and tight, or develop cracks. Lips might appear red, irritated, or peeled.

Dull complexion: Dehydration can lead to a lacklustre complexion with less radiant and glowing skin.

Increased skin sensitivity: Dehydrated skin can become more sensitive to irritants, leading to itching, redness, or discomfort.

Delay in wound healing: Dehydrated skin can have impaired wound healing and might take longer to recover from cuts or other injuries.

Causes of Dehydration:

Dehydration is usually caused by not drinking enough fluid compared to the amount of fluid that we lose. Sometimes it occurs simply for not drinking enough water because of several reasons.

Other causes of dehydration are:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Fever

Excessive sweating

Increased urination

Who is at risk from dehydration?

Anyone can become dehydrated, but certain groups, like infants, senior citizens, unhealthy people and athletes are at a greater risk.

Infants: Children and infants are the most likely group to suffer from dehydration, causing severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

Senior citizens: As people become old, their thirst sense becomes less acute and thus they become less aware that they are becoming dehydrated. Older adults also may have mobility problems that limit their ability to obtain water for themselves.

People suffering from chronic diseases: Patients with chronic diseases like diabetes are also at high risk of dehydration.

Athletes: Those who lose a large amount of body fluid through sweat while playing or performing a workout, are more prone to dehydration.

Ways to prevent dehydration:

Ensuring a well-hydrated body involves more than just guzzling water. Here's what you need to know: