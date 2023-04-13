New Delhi: With the number of covid cases slowly climbing up, India is witnessing a surge in the infection, with 10,158 new cases reported in a single day- 30% more than the previous day. The Union Health Ministry of India released the data that the total number of active cases in the country has now increased to 44,998.

The new infections have taken the total number of Covid cases in India to 4,42,10,127. The daily positivity rate was reported at 4.42%, and the weekly positivity rate was 4.02%. The active cases now account for 0.10% of the total infections.

The recovery rate in India has been recorded at 98.71%, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. The government sources have stated that Covid-19 has entered the endemic stage in India, and cases are expected to rise for the next 10-12 days, after which the infections will subside.

The national capital, Delhi, also reported a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases, with 1,149 cases reported in a single day. The cumulative active cases in the national capital stood at 3,347, and the positivity rate was 23.8%. One death was reported in the national capital, but the primary cause of death was not Covid. The Delhi Health Department has stated that 677 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,87,357.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised citizens not to panic amid the rising Covid cases and to maintain proper hygiene. The IMA statement read, "Don't panic. We have controlled it before. We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene."

The leading epidemiologists and virologists have pointed out that the new Covid variant, XBB.1.16, could be the reason behind the increase in cases. They have advised people in high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses and underlying health conditions, and immunocompromised individuals, to take extra precautions and protect themselves.

In conclusion, India is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, and the government has urged people to follow all necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus. The rise in cases may be attributed to the new Covid variant, and it is essential for people in high-risk groups to protect themselves from the virus. Maintaining hygiene and following Covid protocols is crucial to control the spread of the virus.