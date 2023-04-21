BEAT THE HEAT WITH THESE FIVE SUMMER ESSENTIALS

Hyderabad Getting out of the house in this burning sun is a tough task and neglecting your skincare can cost you a lot in the long run So in order beat the heat lets add some summer essentials in your bagAlso read US scientists decode why our hairs turn greySunscreenA must and most important item to carry every time you step out Sunscreen is essential during the summer season One must wear sunscreen before you stepping out of your house and reapply every few hours whether or not the sun is outFacial Mist Carry a face mist in your bags as it not only helps to rejuvenate and revive your tired skin but its refreshing scent also serves to get rid of anxiety and stress Just feel fresh instantly by spraying some mistMoisturizerBy acting as a barrier against all environmental assaults pollution and damage a light cream or moisturizer will not only protect but also work as a barrier for the skinWet WipesGetting sweaty and itchy is common in summer as occurs as a result of dirt oil perspiration and pollution particles accumulating on your epidermis and causing you to feel this way Carrying a pack of wet wipes can help to keep your skin clean and hydratedTonerIf you have a combination of skin and your Tzones are always sweaty So to close open pores you must apply an adequate toner or tonic As a cooling soothing toner is excellent for preventing clogs because the Tzone of the face has the most sebaceous glands ANI