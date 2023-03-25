Hyderabad: Summer is the ideal time to enjoy smoothies rich in seasonal fruits. Nothing beats a refreshing smoothie when it comes to keeping yourself refreshed and hydrated. And, homemade drinks are the best in terms of flavour as well as their nutritional content. As summers is finally here, here’s a look at some refreshing smoothies you can enjoy this season.

Blueberry Smoothie:

Blueberry Smoothie

Blueberries are high in antioxidants and fibre, so they make an excellent ingredient to any smoothie. Coconut milk adds a creamy texture to the smoothie, while honey or sugar sweetens it. Add mint leaves for some freshness.

Watermelon Mint Smoothie:

Watermelon Mint Smoothie

This might be the most refreshing drink on our list, that will keep your kid hydrated for a long period. To give it a refreshing flavour, add frozen watermelon cubes, vanilla yoghurt, and fresh mint leaves.

Mango Smoothie:

Mango Smoothie

This classic beverage is created with juicy, luscious mangoes and vanilla ice cream. Mangoes are abundant in fibre and vitamin C, making them a nutritious complement to any diet. Just combine scooped mangoes and ice cream for a sweet and tasty dessert that your kids will enjoy. This is among the most common drinks everyone loves to enjoy during summer.

Strawberry- Chia Smoothie:

Strawberry- Chia Smoothie

Strawberries, coconut milk, oats, chia seeds, and sugar combine to make a wonderful, refreshing and healthy smoothie. A strawberry smoothie is high in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and it aids in hydration.

Grape Berry Smoothie:

Grape Berry Smoothie

Delightful frozen grapes pair well with berries. When you combine both, you're in for an antioxidant-rich feast. Moreover, blending grapes break down the peel, releasing more vitamin C, manganese, and potassium from the fruit. (ANI)