Hyderabad: Currently, the increasing cases of H3N2 influenza virus in the country are raising a lot of concern among the people. In many states, advisory or caution has also been issued regarding it. But, this time of the year is also called the 'time of the spread of flu or infections' because there is a change in the weather at this time and people are always prone to common flu infections, other viral infections, eye infections, and digestive problems.

The cases of infections increase, but this time due to continuous changes in the weather, the number of people suffering from seasonal problems and infections is increasing relatively more, while their effect is also being seen in the patients for a longer period. Significantly, the symptoms of H3N2 influenza, COVID, and common viral infection are usually the same. In such situations, increasing cases of the H3N2 influenza virus and common viral or flu in people, due to similar symptoms, are causing anxiety and confusion.

But it is important to know that whatever the type of infection may be, understanding its initial symptoms for medical help at the right time, and all the mentioned safety precautions are adopted to avoid the effects of infections and prevent their spread. A complete cure is possible in most cases of any type of infection.

The influenza virus is not unleashing its wrath on mankind for the first time, in the past, influenza and its many subtypes have caused the spread of infection in humans and birds and animals, such as avian, swine, and other zoonotic influenza infections. But the virus that is currently spreading has been considered as H3N2, a sub-variant of 'Influenza A'. According to the World Health Organisation, the H3N2 influenza virus causes respiratory infections in humans. It is a very contagious virus that spreads rapidly and is considered one of the important causes of influenza in humans.

In a report from the World Health Organization regarding the H3N2 influenza virus, it has been stated that this virus spreads through droplets coming out of the mouth or nose when a person sneezes, coughs, and even speaks. This infection can spread by coming in direct contact with these droplets or by touching any place or object affected by them, touching the mouth or nose, or eating anything with unwashed hands.

According to the report, in the infection caused by this virus, the patient has a high fever, initially for 2-3 days. Apart from this, they have body pain, headache, shivering, runny nose, sneezing, nausea-vomiting, throat pain-sore-burning, muscle and body pain, and in some cases diarrhoea and cough for two weeks or more continuously.

According to the report, this virus can cause mild to severe upper respiratory infections in humans. Due to this, they can have problems ranging from mild or severe cold, cough, and fever to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and shock. If the problem increases further, the risk of death can also increase.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, a general physician from Bhopal, says that usually when the weather changes, especially around the time of Holi, cases of common flu and infection increase, due to which there is a possibility of influenza and its spread at this time, which lasts a long time. He says that if we look at the number of patients with infections caused by different reasons, it is true that this time more cases of viral and virus-borne infections are being detected. This is the reason why a lot of increase is being seen in the cases of cold and fever.

But currently, it would be appropriate to consider seasonal and climate change as the reason for the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus. Also, the decrease in immunity in people of all ages after Covid is causing various types of infection at present and people are taking longer time to recover.

He explains that the symptoms of the H3N2 influenza virus are exactly like the common flu. However, in general, the trend of all these viruses cannot be considered fatal. But if it is not treated properly at the right time and due to its effect on a person infected with the virus, serious respiratory and other serious problems start to develop, then it can cause the condition of serious or fatal illnesses.

That's why it is necessary that instead of self-medicating in case of acute symptoms of cold, fever, chest tightness, body pain, or other symptoms of flu, a doctor must be consulted. In such situations, if the doctor has doubts considering the symptoms of the patient, then they will be able to give instructions for the H3N2 influenza virus test.

He explains that children, the elderly, and pregnant women are at a high risk of getting infected with the virus. Also, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes should take extra precautions to avoid contact with the H3N2 influenza virus, because it can increase health risks for them.

Dr Rajesh explains that whether it is Covid, H3N2 influenza virus-borne infection, or any other virus or bacteria-borne infection, it is necessary to prevent its spread. Every possible effort should be made to avoid coming in contact with the virus. And efforts should also be made to strengthen the immunity of the body, by adopting all the safety precautions, it is also very important to take care of the diet. Some of the precautions and measures that can help prevent infection are as follows: