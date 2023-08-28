New Delhi: A five doctor-team onboard an Air Vistara flight bound to Delhi saved the life of a two-year-old girl mid-aid, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, announced in a post in X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The premier institute said the two-year-old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair was unconscious and cyanosed onboard the Bangalore to Delhi flight on Sunday evening in Vistara Airline flight UK-814.

Following a distress call, five doctors, all residents of AIIMS who were onboard, immediately examined the child.

According to the AIIMS post, the child's pulse was absent, extremities were cold , child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers.

Mid-air, immediate CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) was started, with limited resources. Using skilled work and active management by the team, IV canulla was successfully placed, and oropharyngeal airway was put.

Emergency response was initiated by whole team of residents on board and the baby for brought to the Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC), the statement said.

The situation took a complicated turn when the child experienced another cardiac arrest. However, the skilled doctors utilised an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to successfully resuscitate the child. Upon reaching Nagpur, the child was transferred to a pediatrician in a stable condition, marking a successful outcome for the young patient.

Five doctors from AIIMS who were onboard were identified as, Dr Navdeep Kaur- SR Anesthesia, Dr Damandeep Singh- SR Cardiac Radiology, Dr Rishabh Jain- Ex SR AIIMS Radiology, Dr Oishika- SR OBG, and Dr Avichala Taxak- SR Cardiac Radiology.

"Yeah. Unexpected things happen at unexpected places !" Rishabh Jain, wrote in response to a user, who recognised him.

Saw all of you in action on the flight! Incredibly grateful for your response, expertise and care. Thank you SO much, another user who witnessed it on board wrote in reply.

Incredible teamwork! The quick response and skillful coordination of the medical team onboard the Vistara flight truly saved a life. Kudos to the dedicated doctors from AIIMS Delhi who went above and beyond to provide critical care to the 2-yr-old child, one of the users wrote.

What are the odds that someone has such a qualified team at her disposal in such a situation? I must say a lucky child. Kudos to the AIIMS team!! Such a great story, another doctor wondered.

