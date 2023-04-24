ADD THESE COOL FOOD ITEMS TO YOUR SUMMER DIET

Hyderabad With the arrival of summer stomach problems and indigestion are some common problems people come across We feel like eating rich foods but the weather condition at times makes it difficult to digest the food It is advisable to keep such foods in your diet which hydrate your body and keep the body temperature in check It s also advisable to consult a doctor if any medical condition arises Let s check the food items that should be in your summer dietAlso read Foods that are essential for your eye healthOnionAdding onion to the vegetables curries and raita is a good way to consume it The quercetin found in red onions is often regarded as a natural antiallergen Including onions in the diet regularly can also help to protect people from sunstrokeCurdCurd has a cooling impact on the body Moreover curd comes in a variety of forms You can make delicious lassi or buttermilk Prepare raita and eat it alongside the meals Adding fruits with curd is another rich source of consuming Coconut WaterThis notsoexpensive drink which is loaded with vital vitamins minerals and other nutrients contains cooling qualities that can aid in your fight against the heat Coconut water can be regularly consumed to prevent serious sicknessLime and MintLime is cooling and in combination lime and mint make a very refreshing drink which is a great pick me up in the summer monthsWatermelonContaining 9145 per cent water it helps in fulfilling your bodys water requirement Also loaded with antioxidants properties watermelon gives you a wonderful cooling effect ANI