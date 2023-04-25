5 TIPS MEN CAN HEAD TO TAKE CARE OF AN OILY SCALP IN SUMMER

New Delhi It can be tough to deal with an oily scalp especially in the summer when it seems like nothing works Sebaceous glands that create excessive amounts of sebum the natural oil that keeps your scalp and hair moisturised are the primary culprits in an oily scalp However excessive oil production on your scalp results from these glands producing too much sebum Don t worry we ve got you covered with the ultimate hair care guide for an oily scalp that really worksFREEZE THE GREASE THIS SUMMERRinsing your hair with cool water has many benefits for your scalp and hair It helps to seal the cuticles of your hair preventing dirt and oil from entering and accumulating on your scalp In contrast hot water can stimulate your scalp to produce more oil leading to greasy and oily hair Therefore it s best to opt for cool water when finishing off your shower to give your hair an extra boost of shine and manageability Besides rinsing with cool water is an excellent way to refresh yourself on a hot summer dayLATHER RINSE REPEATA complete no brainer We all know that washing your hair is essential for maintaining healthy hair and scalp but it s crucial to do so correctly Overdoing it can strip your scalp of its natural oils so it s essential to not wash your hair every day and use a shampoo that s tailored to address the unique needs and preferences of the modern active man of todayAlso read Add these cool food items to your summer dietDON T WEIGH YOUR HAIR DOWNUsing multiple hair products can give your hair a sleek and shiny appearance but they can also contribute to an oily scalp These products can create a barrier on your scalp trapping oil and dirt and leaving your scalp feeling heavy and greasy If you want to keep your hair looking sharp and avoid the greasy look less is definitely more Opt for multipurpose products that suit your scalp and help maintain a healthy maneFEED YOUR SCALP NOT JUST YOUR STOMACHIt s a wellknown fact that what you consume can have a significant impact on your hair and scalp s oil production Therefore if you re looking to control the greasiness of your scalp consider incorporating more waterrich fruits and vegetables like cucumber watermelon berries and vitaminsfilled greens such as spinach and broccoli into your diet Not only are they delicious and nutritious but they can also regulate your scalp s oil production keeping it in check And let s be real who doesn t enjoy a refreshing fruit salad or a tasty veggie stirfry YumHANDSFREE HAIRWe know that keeping your hair looking sharp is important to you But did you know that touching your hair can make it greasier That s right every time you run your hands through your hair you transfer the oils and dirt from your hands onto your scalp causing your hair to become even more oily So hands off folks Trust us it s a small change that can make a big difference in the long run IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed