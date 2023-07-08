5 HEALTHY TEA OPTIONS YOU CAN ENJOY THIS MONSOON

Hyderabad: A warm cup of tea during the monsoon season not only makes you feel cosy, but it also stabilises your body temperature and helps ward against allergies and colds associated with the season. Especially during the monsoon season, tea, or what we affectionately refer to as chai, is unquestionably a national favourite and a significant part of our lives.

Also read: Global diet study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

There is nothing as comforting as a warm cup of tea. The season seems to be perfect for enjoying different varieties of teas that can help in boosting your immunity and keeping you healthy. Let’s take a look at a few varieties of tea that you can try during the rainy season.

Ginger tea:

Ginger tea

One of the best beverages for the monsoon season is ginger tea. It helps alleviate allergies, clear the throat, and treat the common cold. Additionally, stomach-related issues are frequently experienced during the monsoon, but ginger tea can help in absorption and digestion.

Chamomile tea:

Chamomile tea

This tea is considered to have both anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial characteristics, which is especially helpful during the rainy season because the season brings a range of serious skin conditions as well as a number of infectious diseases like colds, flu, viral infections, and other contagious illnesses.

Green tea:

Green tea

Green tea has numerous health benefits. This tea's high antioxidant content supports our immune system. Increasing our resistance to infection during the monsoon season aids in preventing illness outbreaks. Green tea also helps our body eliminate pollutants.

Basil/Tulsi tea:

Basil/Tulsi tea

There is a long history of therapeutic usage for basil leaves. They are used to make tea that can be used to treat diabetes, stress, anxiety, and depression as well as headaches, colds, and coughs. It has anti-inflammatory qualities, supports the body's detoxification process, and benefits immunity, digestion, and skin.

Peppermint tea:

Peppermint tea

Peppermint leaves contain many essential oils, including menthol, menthone, and limonene, which are released during the steeping process. Consuming peppermint tea helps relieve headaches, nasal congestion, and seasonal allergies in addition to easing stomach issues. (ANI)