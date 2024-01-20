Begumpet: Begumpet in Telangana witnessed a buzzing aviation spectacle on the 2nd day on Friday as the Wings India-2024 Aviation exhibition took center stage. The event attracted a diverse crowd of business visitors, aviation students, families, and airport staff, eager to witness a display of metallic and rare aircraft.

The Wings India 2024 exhibition is being held from Jan 18-21 to celebrate India's rise as the world's third largest domestic aviation market. On the 2nd day of the event on Friday, the attendees had the unique opportunity to get up close to scaled planes, helicopters, chartered aircraft, choppers, and drones. Some airlines even allowed visitors to board the planes, leading to enthusiastic photo-taking and excited chatter.

The Indian Air Force's Sarang team, known for their helicopter stunts, set up a special stall showcasing their products. The team's impressive maneuvers, featuring five helicopters whirring in the sky and emitting colorful smoke, left the audience mesmerized. Additionally, the display of four light aircraft from Brinkley Aero Space in the UK added to the event's excitement.

The entire performance lasted approximately 45 minutes, showcasing the prowess of various aircraft and creating a memorable experience for all attendees. Sources said that the general visitors will have the opportunity to view the exhibition on Saturdays and Sundays, with a fixed ticket fee of Rs 750 available on BookMyShow.

Considering the expected high turnout, heavy security measures have been implemented at the airport, including special parking arrangements. Police pickets and barricades have been set up to ensure the safety of visitors, allowing them to enjoy the event while maintaining a distance of 30 feet from the showcased planes.