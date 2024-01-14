Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has put to rest all speculations around his biopic by stating that it is inching closer. The Man of the Series in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj made the revelation during his visit to Kolkata on Saturday. And guess what, the former southpaw wants none other than 'Animal' star Ranbir Kapoor to essay his role on screen.

Not surprising though, since Ranbir was earlier in the news for the Sourav Ganguly biopic before the actor refuted all rumours. The World Cup-winning all-rounder is all praise for Ranbir for his performance in the blockbuster 'Animal' and is keen on having him on board. However, the man who battled cancer to make a heroic comeback to the greens, would leave it to the director to choose the actor for the titular role. Yuvraj's biopic will be keenly awaited after the success of similar stories on sporting stars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Mary Kom.

Now, coming back to the 22 yards, Yuvraj was asked on the return of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the T20 format and he sounded adamant. "Let people say what they want to - 'Kuch to log kehenge, logoka kam hai kehena'", he said referring to the Kishore Kumar number from the film 'Amar Prem'.

Yuvi as he is fondly called, may have hung up his boots as far as international cricket goes, but he is a regular feature in veterans' cricket. And yes, he is all game for mentoring Indian cricketers so as to give them the mental strength to combat adversities at knock-out stages of ICC tournaments. Yes, who better than Yuvraj, a cancer survivor? Going by the protracted drought in ICC tournaments, are the BCCI top bosses listening?

Over to Yuvi, "Australia have won six World Cups. We've only won two. It's time to work on how to win big championships. Look at the recent World Cup, India were indomitable till they lost in the all-important finals. Something is definitely missing - no dearth of physical acumen but on the mental front, we are found wanting."