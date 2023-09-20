Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a tiff over domestic garbage disposal led to gunfire at Baikuntha Ghosh Road under the Kasba Police Station in West Bengal capital Kolkata late on Tuesday night, officials said. Though no one was injured in the firing, the residents of the area are terrified by such an incident.

The youth accused of firing bullets has been arrested by the police. A police officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of the Intelligence Department of the Kolkata Police said that the young man has already been arrested adding they have started investigating the incident. “Attempts are being made to find out whether the problem is just due to the dumping of garbage in the area or whether there is some other reason behind it.

Besides, the detectives are also trying to ascertain how the firearm reached the youth," the assistant commissioner said. According to police sources, a call was made on Dial 100 late on Tuesday night with the man on the other end of the phone complaining to the police that a youth in the area was shooting randomly.

On receiving the information, the detectives of the Anti Rowdy Squad of the Kolkata Police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Besides, a large police force led by the officer-in-charge of Kasba police station reached the spot. The accused young man identified as Soumit Mondal was arrested that night and taken to the police station, a police official said.

A firearm and several bullets were recovered from him, he added. A police official said that preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a long-standing dispute between the two families over the dumping of garbage in a residential flat in Baikunthapur in Kasba. However, residents of the area told the police that no one could have imagined that the dispute would lead to firing.

Like other times, last night also there was a problem between those two families over the garbage disposal. The accused young man in a fit of rage, came out of the house took out a gun from his pocket and started shooting randomly at the residents, the locals said. Residents were shocked at the turn of events as there was a lot of commotion in the whole area.

Pertinently, ahead of the panchayat elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the Commissioners of various Police Commissionerates and the DG of the West Bengal Police to immediately arrest illegal firearms and illegal firearms dealers from the state. Meanwhile, the residents of the area alleged that Mondal was notorious in the area and used to drive around with press and police stickers on his car.

He had told friends in the area that he had got a job in the state police. About putting up "Press" sticker, he informed the police that he liked the journalism profession and so he put both the stickers "Press" and "Police", an official said. However, the investigators are claiming that there are complete inconsistencies in the words of the Mondal.

The investigating officers of the Kolkata Police are already trying to contact the Mondal's father for further investigation.