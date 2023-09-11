Chandpur(West Bengal): In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a young woman, wearing only underwear, was discovered on the shores of Mandarmani Beach under the jurisdiction of the Coastal Police Station in East Medinipur districtin West Bengal on Monday morning. This grim discovery was made by local residents who were scouring the beach for discarded bottles left behind by the tide on a fateful Monday morning.

The distressing find occurred at approximately 7 o'clock in the morning, and the alarmed locals promptly alerted the authorities at the Mandarmani Coastal Police Station, who swiftly responded to the scene to take control of the situation. The deceased's body was carefully transported to the Kanthi Sub-Divisional Hospital under police supervision for a thorough post-mortem examination.

The identity of the young woman remains shrouded in mystery as she was found with no identification or personal belongings. She appeared to be in her early twenties, and the fact that she was only wearing underwear has raised several disturbing questions about the circumstances leading to her tragic end.

Local residents and eyewitnesses have been speculating about the possible scenarios that might have unfolded. Some believe that the young woman might not have been a resident of Chandpur and could have been brought to the area from elsewhere. Speculations of physical abuse have also surfaced, fuelling suspicions that her lifeless body may have been cast ashore by the sea. However, these are all unverified theories, and the police are exercising caution and restraint in making any official statements.

In response to the shocking incident, the local community has voiced their concerns and demands for increased safety measures in the area. Residents are calling upon the police to enhance their presence and surveillance, particularly during the night-time hours. The immediate installation of street lights along the sea coast area has been strongly urged to deter such incidents in the future and provide a safer environment for locals and visitors alike.

