WINDSHIELD CRACKS ENFORCE SAUDIA AIRLINES CARGO FLIGHT EMERGENCY LANDING AT KOLKATA AIRPORT

Kolkata A Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked midair on Saturday reports said It is learnt that the Aircraft landed safely at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 1202 pm today The emergency landing was allowed after the pilot of the aircraft issued an alert for assistance and reported that the windshield of the plane had cracked midair According to airport officials the airport had made all the necessary arrangements before landing After the aircraft made the landing at the airport the full emergency issued at the airport to deal with the situation was withdrawn officials said It is pertinent to mention that similar incidents of foreign aircraft making emergency landing at the airports in the countries were reported in recent past Also read AI s DelhiSan Francisco plane suffers tech issue before take off airline replaces aircraftIt can be recalled that an Abu Dhabibound Etihad Airways flight recently had to return to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue An airlines spokesperson said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport After the emergency landing the flight inspection was done and later the flight took off to its destination Earlier on Apr 1 a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubaibound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after takeoff according to airport officials On Apr 10 an Air India aircraft bound for San Francisco too suffered a technical issue just before takeoff and had to return to the stand at the Delhi airport The plane which had 200 passengers on board was later replaced by the airline after which it took off for San Francisco