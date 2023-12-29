Jhargram (West Bengal): A 70-year-old lady, Kakoli Mahato, was killed by an elephant on Friday morning. The incident occurred in the Dhenkipura village where a group of elephants thronged in search of food.

One of the elephants rammed into the main door of the deceased's house and attacked her while she was sleeping inside her room. However, the rest of the family members are reportedly safe.

After the heartbreaking episode, villagers gathered at the spot, and the forest department was apprised of the demise.

Meanwhile, a group of loose-tusked elephants have been roaming around in the isolated area of Jhargram for the last few days. Deepak Mahato, a resident of Dhakipura village, said, "That old lady was sleeping in the house. Early in the morning, the elephants attacked the old lady and killed her."

She added, "Elephants are constantly roaming in different villages like this in search of food. We are not safe even inside the house. The forest department has to immediately ensure our safety."