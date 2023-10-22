Kolkata : It is almost certain that the Trinamool Congress leadership will be totally distancing itself from the brewing controversy over the “cash for query scam” concerning party’s Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal Mahua Moitra. From a statement made by the Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh, reportedly an instruction from the party's top leadership, it is clear that the TMC is not willing to take any responsibility for the controversy over the issue.

“The party does not have any comment on the matter. The party will not give any reaction on this issue,” said Ghosh. While since the beginning of the controversy, it was clear that the Trinamool Congress leadership wants to tread cautiously in the matter, from Ghosh’s statement it has become more evident that the party leadership wants to totally distance itself from the matter.

Political observers here feel that the shift from the initial line that “any comment will be offered at the appropriate time by appropriate leadership” to that of the “party has no comment to offer” is a clear indication to Moitra that she will have to fight her own battle. Political observers say that there are a number of factors that have isolated Moitra within her own party.

Moitra so far, has put up a brave face and claimed that she is ready to face any kind of questioning be it from the Ethics Committee of Parliament or from the Central Bureau of Investigation. The first factor, according to the observers, is that at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress and the state government are already saddled with too many alleged scams like the school jobs, municipalities jobs, coal and cattle smuggling with the latest being the ration distribution irregularities, the controversy over the 'cash for query” issue has become an extra burden for the leadership.

In such a situation, feel observers, the leadership might have thought it wise to distance itself from the issue and let the Lok Sabha member fight her own battle. The second factor, according to observers, is more important and that is about the future investment potential by the Adani Group in West Bengal. In April last year while addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit-2022, the annual event organised by the government to showcase the state as an ideal investment destination, the Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani promised an investment in the state to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore over the next few years.

He also announced that the investments will be made in sectors like undersea cables, data centres and warehouses, providing direct and indirect employment to around 25,000 people.“It is a different question on when the proposed investments will actually fructify. But considering that West Bengal is not a favourite investment destination principally because of the state government’s land and SEZ policies, the ruling party cannot really jeopardize the potential of the promised investment.