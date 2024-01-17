Darjeeling (West Bengal): Often referred to as the 'Queen of the Hills', Darjeeling received its first snowfall of the year and immediately witnessed a rush of tourists. The weather department in a forecast reported that the hilly town will experience a further dip in the mercury level, with a record temperature of even one degree Celsius.

Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius and rainfall of 4.8 mm in the past 24 hours, the weather office said. Several tourists shared photos and videos on their social media handles from Sandakphu and other destinations that turned white.

Alongside, scattered rainfall was reported in several spots since Tuesday night, further reducing the temperature in several spots including Tumling, Meghma, and Singalila National Parks. Even on Wednesday morning, Bijanbari, Sukhiapokhri and some other spots on the higher parts remained snow-capped due to the fall in temperature.

Situated at a height of 11,930 feet on the Singalila ridge in the Himalayas, Sandakphu is the highest point in West Bengal, offering a spectacular view of Everest, Makalu, Lhotse and Kanchenjunga.