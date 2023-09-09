WEST BENGAL YOUTH RAPES SICK AND NONAGENARIAN WOMAN ARRESTED

Bongaon (West Bengal): A youth was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a 90-year-old, sick, and bedridden woman in the Bongaon subdivision late on Thursday night, police said.

The old woman has been undergoing treatment at Bongaon Sub-District Hospital after the incident. The old woman's daughter-in-law alleged that "My mother-in-law is ill and she has been hospitalized after the incident. She cannot get out of the bed. On Thursday night, a youth staying next door to our house entered my mother-in-law's room. We did not know anything at first. Suddenly, I heard a noise and went to her room. I saw the 20-year-old man standing there. The accused ran away leaving behind behind his clothes and wallet."

She said that the accused could not be found that night. The next morning the accused was taken out of his house and was kept in a local club. A complaint was filed at the Gaighata police station by the victim's family member.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police apprehended the accused. According to family sources, the old woman's physical condition is stable.

Earlier too, the youth had tried to do this kind of heinous act by entering the nearby house. For that, he was beaten up by the locals. According to police sources, the accused youth was arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim's family. A case of rape has been registered against him.

The police produced the arrested youth to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Court seeking custody on Saturday. The court sent the accused into police custody for five days.

