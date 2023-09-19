Malda: A woman and her three daughters were allegedly forced to consume pesticide by her husband for her inability to give birth to a son according to the wish of her in-laws at a village in West Bengal's Malda district.

The incident came to light on Monday night at Gosanibagh village of Gajol sub division of the district. Locals said the woman's condition is criical while the condition of one of her daughters is stable.

Ganesh Mondal, the father of Aparajita Mondal, 29, alleged that his daughter, who got married to a groom of her choice while studying at Gaur College 12 years ago, was subject to torture by her husband and in-laws who insisted her for a son after she gave birth to three daughters. Ganesh further said that Aparajia's husband, who often blamed her for her inability to give birth to a son forcefully fed her and three daughters pesticides to kill them on Monday at 8 pm. Ganesh further said he'll lodge a police complaint, which he could not as he was busy with his daughter and granddaughter's treatment.

"The intention of my son-in-law was to kill my daughter and three girls to marry another girl of his choice. Fortunately, the two granddaughters somehow managed to get out of the house and escaped through the forest. They raised alarm informing the matter to neighbours. The villagers took my ailing daughter and one of my granddaughters, Teesta to Pandua Health Center at night. I also rushed there and brought my daughter and granddaughter to Malda Medical Although sensing their life threat. My granddaughter is fine, but my daughter is battling for life," Ganesh said.

Aparajita's husband has denied all allegations leveled against him. Instead, he accused his wife of adultery. He claimed Aparajita tried to commit suicide along with the girls after her illegitimate affair with a civic volunteer became public. Gajol police said that no complaint has been filed in this incident so far. "Action will be taken accordingly if complaints are lodged," a police officer said.