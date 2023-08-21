East Burdwan: A woman, who was raped earlier and came under pressure for not lodging an FIR, was allegedly stripped and beaten up by a local Trinamool Congress leader in Mirzapur of West Bengal's East Burdwan district. She alleged that Bapan Das, the accused and his men, are putting pressure on her to conceal the crime and threatening her with dire consequences if she raises her voice.

The CPIM local unit has alleged police inaction in the case. The woman alleged that she is under threat and not able to enter her house. The house was allegedly vandalised by the goons while cops played mute spectators. On the other hand, the cops from Burdwan police station said that the investigation of the incident is underway. The woman said, "I was raped a month ago. I lodged a complaint with the police. I was intimidated and pressured to withdraw the case. They threatened to kill me if I didn't withdraw the case."

She also alleged that local leader of Trinamool Congress from Vijayaram came her home to threaten her with dire consequences if she rase her voice. "He along with her associates said the party and police are all controlled by them, so none can do anything. My lawyer has also been silenced with intimidation and money. I have been taken away and tortured. My house has been vandalised. But The police did not take any action," she alleged.

Even after informing the local Trinamool Congress, there came no solution, she said. "I am running from pillar to post for justice. I am running away in fear for my life," she added. Regarding the complaint, Trinamool Congress leader and BDA chairman Kakali Gupta said, "A case of rape has been filed in the name of Bapan Das. But we don't know whether the woman underwent a medical test or any confidential statement was taken later. I have asked the police to look into the matter."CPM district secretary Syed Hossain said, "The victim is not allowed to stay home but the police are harassing the victim instead of investigating the crime. we condemn cop's role and will hold protest meeting."