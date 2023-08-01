WEST BENGAL VIOLENCE DURING RAM NAVAMI PROCESSION NIA OFFICIALS BEGIN PROBE

Rishra (West Bengal): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun probing the violence that erupted during the Ram Navami procession months ago in the Rishra police station area of West Bengal. Four NIA officers visited the Rishra police station on Monday and sought the documents related to the case. The NIA sleuths spoke to the police officers of Rishra police station and looked into the details of the case starting from the complaint to the investigation level. The NIA officials also visited Seerampore police station in connection with the probe.

Sources in Chandannagar Police Commissionerate said that four NIA officials spoke to officials of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, too, regarding the case. The Rishra police in West Bengal handed over all the cases and documents related to the investigation to NIA officials. The violence broke out on April 2 during the Ram Navami procession. In the aftermath of the clash, sticks, bricks and glass bottles had been recovered from the scene. These are being used as evidence. Several people had been arrested in connection with the violence. The video footage from the spot was also tagged as a piece of evidence. The central investigation agency will start the investigation after going through all the pieces of evidence presented to them by the cops.

"If necessary, we will talk to the local people," an NIA officer said. The NIA believes that what actually happened on the day of the incident and who was involved will come out following the investigation. It may be recalled that violence erupted in West Bengal's Rishra during the Ram Navami procession on April 2.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, MLA Biman Ghosh and others were present in the procession when the miscreants resorted to violence. The tension was running high in the Sandhyabazar area where bricks were hurled. Several shops were vandalised and set on fire by the hooligans. The clashes left several people injured, including a BJP worker. The next day that is on April 3, a police van was allegedly set on fire at Rishra railway level crossing number 4.