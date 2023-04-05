Kolkata: To prevent a repeat of the unrest surrounding the Ramnavami processions, the Calcutta High Court has ordered more security by the state police as well as central forces at all Hanuman Jayanti processions in the state on Thursday. A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam delivered the order.

The division bench of the acting Chief Justice ordered that the police would specify the number of participants in the procession. Besides, the procession route will be shortened to prevent any disturbance. It has also been directed to install CCTV cameras on the road. The court said that the role of police volunteers should also be specified. Besides this, the judge said that it is very important that the public representatives do not make any comments that worsen the situation.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari appealed to the court to ensure that tension does not spread again on Hanuman Jayanti after the incidents in Ramnavami processions. The Advocate General of the state said on Wednesday in the hearing of the case that 2000 applications have been received from the state for processions on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. The state has taken some new measures for Hanuman Jayanti.

The persons and organisations who will march must give a declaration that they will not disturb the peace and order in any way. The number of participants in the procession should also be informed so that the police can be prepared to control law and order. When and where the procession is starting, when and where it will end should also be announced in advance. Very sensitive areas need to be barricaded. There should be volunteers in the procession to assist the cops. The advocate general said that it is also thought to install CCTV at strategic locations on the procession road.

The Advocate General said the processions on Ramnavami and Hanuman Jayanti were not very common in the state. In the last five years, it has been seen that the number of processions on this occasion has increased. Many unknown religious organisations are conducting the processions. The court should order that they inform the police 15 days prior to the procession.

The acting Chief Justice said, "How can the common people be assured that nothing will happen after the Ram Navami situation? We are here!"

Lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal alleged, "The chief minister has repeatedly made some objectionable comments against certain communities. Can the state chief minister ever make such comments? The court should immediately order to stop all these."

