Darjeeling (West Bengal): The forest department got a pleasant surprise as two pairs of red panda cubs were born in the Singalila National Park recently. As soon as the news of the birth of cubs came to light, both the forest department and West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick were elated.

It is understood that the red panda belongs to an endangered species of animals (Schedule 1). Since 1990, therefore, the Centre has taken up the Red Panda Breeding and Conservation Programme. Under the programme, two three-year-old red pandas — Neera and Teesta — were released from the Topkedara Breeding Centre in the Singalila National Park on December 26, 2022, after placing radio collars. In the national park, Neera and Teesta gave birth to four red panda cubs. Darjeeling Zoo authorities informed about the matter this week.

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, "We are very happy. On one hand, there was the birth of the snow leopard cub. On the other hand, the birth of the red panda cubs has brought a different dimension. We have asked the staff to keep an eye on the cubs. It was our aim that the red pandas grow naturally in the hill forests."

It is learnt that the forest workers are keeping an eye on the four cubs and their mothers from a distance without disturbing them. Earlier, two more pairs of red pandas were released in Singalila National Park bringing them from the Darjeeling Zoo. Since red pandas are a Schedule 1 animal, the Centre has taken a conservation programme for them for a long time. The forest department and the zoo authority are mulling exchanging red pandas with other animals from other zoo authorities in the future.

