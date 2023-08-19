WEST BENGAL TWO MINORS RAPED IN DARJEELING DISTRICT ACCUSED HELD IN BOTH CASES

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Two minors were allegedly raped in two separate incidents in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, police said. While one incident took place in a village in Kharibari block adjacent to Siliguri, and the other crime was committed in Siliguri town.

Police said that the accused in both cases have been arrested following complaints. Police sources said that a third-standard girl was allegedly raped after she was lured to see cartoons on a mobile phone when no one was at home.

In the second incident, a youth has been arrested on the charge of raping a girl in Kharibari. Officials attached to the Kharibari police station arrested the accused late on Thursday night from the Buraganj area of Kharibari block. The accused is identified as 20-year-old Gibranus Kuzur.

It is understood that both the victims' parents work as daily labourers. Police sources said that the accused entered the house and sexually assaulted the girl by enticing her to show cartoons on a mobile phone, taking advantage of the fact that there was no one at home. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the family members if the matter is revealed. "At first, the victim did not say anything, but later when she fell ill, she narrated the incident to her grandmother," they added.

After that, a complaint was lodged by the victim's family. The accused was on Friday produced in the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court and the judge rejected his bail plea and remanded him to three-day police custody. Darjeeling District Police DSP (Rural) Achintya Gupta said, "The main accused in the incident has been arrested. All investigations are being done to cull out the truth."

Meanwhile, the Pradhan Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Siliguri. The accused is identified as 48-year-old Paresh Roy. A few days ago, the 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by Roy. The accused even threatened to murder the minor if she disclosed the matter to anyone. However, the victim later narrated the ordeal to her mother.

The family of the minor then filed a complaint against Roy at the Pradhan Nagar Police Station. Pradhannagar police arrested the accused and produced him in the Siliguri court on Friday. The judge dismissed Roy's bail application and remanded him in police custody for three days.

