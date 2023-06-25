Onda (West Bengal): A goods train collided with a Railway Maintainance train at the Onda railway station in the Bankura district of West Bengal in the wee hours of Sunday, railway officials said. Following the collision, the rail operations on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line were halted for a brief while, they added.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the South Eastern Railways said that a railway maintenance train (BRN) shunting was going on at Onda railway station. The goods train overshot the red signal and did not stop and derailed with the BRN maintenance train. Around eight wagons derailed at around 4.05 am. According to the officer, the restoration work was underway.

"The UP main line and Up loop line has already been restored at 7.45 am," added the CPRO, South Eastern Railways. The visuals of the collision of the two goods trains also surfaced on social media. The visuals which surfaced showed several wagons of the goods trains derailed in the mishap.

Earlier, on June 17, four wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in the Rayagada district of Odisha. The four wagons jumped the rails while the goods train was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Lanjigarh from Ambadola on a special route, a railway official had said.

On June 2, a horrendous mishap, involving three trains occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha,170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The fourth deadliest accident involving the Coromandel Express claimed the lives of 293 passengers. Over 1,100 persons were injured in the mishap. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident spot and said that the guilty would not be sparred. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

