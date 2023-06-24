WEST BENGAL TWO BODIES RECOVERED FROM POND KIN ALLEGE MURDER

Bishnupur (West Bengal): Bodies of a young woman and her aunt were recovered from a roadside pond on Friday in Bishnupur in the Bankura district of West Bengal, police said on Saturday.

54-year-old Purnima Naskar and 19-year-old Chumki Naskar, a college student, had gone missing since Thursday night. However, their bodies were recovered from the pond on Friday morning, an official attached to the Bishnupur police station said. The officer also said that their family members have alleged that the duo was brutally murdered.

Police said that the recovered bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem was done at a local government hospital. "There were injuries on the head on both the bodies, which were recovered. The family members suspect that the duo was killed by one Sourav Mondal, who had recently fallen out with Chumki," the police official added.

According to the official, the family members told them that Sourav was enraged with Chumki after she refused to marry him. Police further said that they have started an in-depth investigation into the incident. "A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. We are also on the lookout for Sourav Mondal and his family members," the police official said. A pall of gloom has descended upon the area in which the duo lived after the news of their demise spread.

