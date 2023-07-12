WEST BENGAL THREE KILLED IN POST PANCHAYAT POLLS VIOLENCE

Raidighi and Bhandar (West Bengal): Three people, including two members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) - a party backed by the Left Front, have been killed in post-Panchayat polls violence that erupted in Raidighi and Bhangar regions in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday night, police sources said. One police personnel has also been injured in the incident.

Sources in the police confirmed that the two ISF supporters died of police firing but the identity of the third person is yet to revealed. At least 20 people have been killed in violence since the announcement of Panchayat polls, which have been swept by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

According to police sources, a late-night fight erupted between workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and TMC. Activists of both parties began shelling and firing late on Tuesday night. To control the workers, police fired, following which two ISF personnel died.

One of the ISF personnel, who was killed has been identified as 26-year-old Hasan Ali Mohallah. Sources said that Mohallah was under treatment at the RG Kar Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Mohallah is survived by his pregnant wife.

The other ISF worker, who was killed, was identified as 24-year-old Rezabul Ghazi. His house was located in Booth No. 191 area of Bhogali No. 1 Gram Panchayat. Meanwhile, Bhangar's Chandhat village witnessed a violent Tuesday night as multiple bombs were hurled outside the Panchayat counting centre in Kanthalia. Police sources said that section 144 has been imposed in the area and a large number of security personnel have been deployed.

