Jhargram (West Bengal): Jhargram's special POCSO court's Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ-II) awarded 35 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted of raping his 15-year-old minor daughter. The grisly incident happened in 2018 at a village situated under the Sankrail police station area of the district. Following the demise of the mother of the minor girl about five years ago, she was staying with her father.

On July 17, 2018, the girl's father asked his daughter to prepare lunch, and the girl did so. The accused then forcibly took her to bed and raped her. Somehow, the girl freed herself from the clutches of the accused and ran away. The victim narrated her ordeal to her elder sister. The girl's aunt and neighbours also came to know about it. After that, the accused was severely beaten up by the villagers. As the minor girl's condition was critical, she was admitted to Bhangagarh Rural Hospital where she was treated in the hospital for five days.

On the day of the incident, the Sankrail police arrested the accused. The accused had sustained injuries after being beaten up by the villagers. He was admitted to Bhangagarh Rural Hospital and thereafter shifted to Jhargram Super Specialty Hospital. After discharge from the hospital on July 19, the accused was produced before the Special POCSO Court at Jhargram.

A case was filed against the accused under Sections 376 (2) Rape and Sections 6 POCSO Act by the police. On August 18, the investigating officer of the case, Prashant Kumar Sit, submitted the charge sheet to the court. The court found the minor's father guilty on Wednesday after taking the testimony of 14 people since the trial started. Public prosecutor Jayanta Roy said, "After taking the testimony of 14 people, the court found him guilty. The judge said this was a rare and heinous incident. If such an incident happens, no girl child will be able to believe her father. I think in this case, the most severe punishment should be given to the accused. He was awarded 35 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000."

The judge also said in the order that in case the convict fails to pay Rs 5,000, an additional three months of imprisonment he will undergo. The judge also asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakhs to the minor.

Also read: Rape convict murdered in Delhi; 2 in police custody