East Midanpore (West Bengal): Due to the dispute between the children about the distribution of the late father's property, the deceased father's cremation was halted by them even 24 hours after his demise.

85-year-old Tejeswar Adhikari, a resident of Bajkul village, owns many properties and millions of rupees. There was a dispute between the children about the distribution of the wealthy father's property. Tejeskar Adhikari passed away on Wednesday night.

Then the sons were supposed to take the body for cremation, but that was not to be. The greedy sons wanted the property to be divided equally first, and only then they would go ahead for cremation.

Due to the family dispute following the death, the cremation of the body was on hold till reports came in. Tejeswar Adhikari, a resident of Bajkul village of Bhupati Nagar police station of Bhagbanpur 2 block of the East Medinipur district died due to old age problems. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Among them, the second son died a few years ago and now Tejeswar Adhikari also breathed his last. Following the octagenarian's death, his wife Tunibala became the sole owner of the property with elder son Deepak Adhikari, daughter-in-law Moumita Adhikari, younger son Diptikar Adhikari and daughter Mitali Mohapatra also being the parties.

Tejeswar Adhikari's body has been lying in the house since Wednesday night. The impasse has arisen due to a dispute between the children over the division of property. The elder brother's family alleges that the younger brother registered all the property in his name. The younger brother's family alleges that the elder brother has grabbed many properties from the father in the past.

During the impasse, the body is still not cremated till Thursday evening. Hectic parleys are still on. However, so far no one has reported any complaint to the local police station.

Also read: No proper access to crematorium: Villagers carry body and wood on shoulders for last rites in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Also read: Child presumed dead, found alive during cremation in Karnataka, dies next day