Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) : At a time when North Bengal has been ravaged by a natural catastrophe with the Teesta River flowing over the danger limit, a mortar blast has claimed two lives. The explosion took place some persons were taking home parts of the army machinery that came floating in the River Teesta following Sikkim floods.

The incident, in which four others were injured, took place in the Chapadanga area of Kranti block. It is learnt that due to the natural calamity in Sikkim, war materials including many parts of the army are floating in the Teesta River. Mortars used by the army and other weapons and car parts were recovered from the Teesta River.

NDRF, Civil Defence and Police personnel have begun the rescue works. Several items were recovered on Thursday as well as machines and ammunition used in the war. Sainoor Alam (7) died in the incident while Latifa Khatun, Laku Mohammad (14), Ruksana Parveen, Ramzan Ali (65), and Gumer Ali (50) were injured. Gumer Ali and Laku Mohammad have been shifted from Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital MSVP Dr Kalyan Khan said, "6 people were injured in the blast. The injured ones are being treated, but their condition is critical.” Tabibur Rahman, a resident of Kranti Chapadanga, said, "A few of us went to the Teesta River to collect wood. At that time I found some boxes in the Teesta River. Others said it was lead and on selling it, I would get a lot of money. So I brought it home. While opening the box, it exploded. I don't know what happened after that.”