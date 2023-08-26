WEST BENGAL SCHOOL TEACHER BEDRIDDEN FOR 8 MONTHS STUDENTS DEPRIVED OF CLASSES EXAM FOR EIGHT MONTHS

Bankura (West Bengal): The only guest teacher of a school in West Bengal's Bankura district has been bedridden for eight months following an accident. Following this, the school has been shut.

At a time, when the West Bengal school education department has implemented several schemes to improve the quality and continuity of education in the state, officials in the Bankura district seem to have turned a deaf ear to it.

Sources said that the only guest teacher of a school has been bedridden following an accident. "As a result, the school is closed with neither studies nor exams taking place. This happened at the Satmouli Chandbila Junior High School in the Taldangra block of the Bankura district," they added.

The school has been closed for about seven to eight months. Students' exams have also been called off. The parents along with the local residents demanded the immediate appointment of teachers. According to local sources, Amiya Chakraborty, the only guest teacher of the school, has been sick for many months and the school has been shut since then.

The Chandbila Junior High School has a total of 32 students from fifth to eighth standards. The parents say that even after reporting the matter to the higher authorities, no solution has been found yet.

Due to the closure of the school, the examinations of the students were cancelled. As a result, there has been anger among the parents. The demand of the parents is to quickly appoint teachers to normalize the studies in the school.

A parent named Banashree Ruidas said, "This school has been closed for about seven to eight months. Boys and girls are now continuing their studies at home besides private tuition. Even then, if there is no way, the boys and girls have to be sent to study in distant schools, which is very worrying."

Students also complained that exams are going on in other schools along with their studies, but their school is closed. Regarding the matter, District School Inspector (Secondary) Piyushkanti Bera said, "Very soon there will be arrangements for the appointment of teachers in the school. Normalcy will be restored soon."

