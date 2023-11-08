Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on Thursday in connection to the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

Banerjee has been asked to appear at the ED’s Central Government Office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake on Thursday morning. Trinamool Congress is yet to react to the issue. Party sources said that the TMC MP is likely to abide by the central agency summon. This is the fifth time since May this year that Banerjee has been summoned for questioning by the ED as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the case.

The last time he faced marathon questioning by the ED was on September 13, the day he was supposed to be present at the meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA opposition alliance.