Kolkata The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI summoned the principal secretary of the West Bengal school education department Manish Jain again in the recruitment corruption case on WednesdayJain has been summoned by CBI s anticorruption wing at its Kolkata headquarters in Nizam Palace According to sources he has been instructed to bring several documents with him for interrogation Earlier the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate ED summoned him for questioning and recorded his statement Also the name of the principal secretary of the West Bengal school education department was added to the chargesheet by the ED in the education corruption case It is believed that the motive of the interrogation is to extract details from him about the degree of government s interference in the teacher selection interviews Also read Teachers recruitment scam Bengal teacher found dead at her residenceA source said sleuths are likely to know if the arrested minister and Trinamool General Secretary Partha Chatterjee had any influence on him As expected the investigating agency will try to know if Sukanta Acharya another official of the Education Department accused in the incident exerted any influence on the interview board Manish Jain was interrogated for several hours by the investigating officers about the formation of the School Service Commission s recruitment advisory committee during which his statement was recorded By interrogating several influential people and various agents in the corruption case the investigators are certain that not only the influential or political figures are involved in this corruption case but also some other influential people were also directly involved in the corruption case