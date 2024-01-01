West Bengal: Russian citizen arrested in Siliguri as he was trying to enter India illegally
Published: 32 minutes ago
Siliguri (West Bengal): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel caught a Russian citizen while he was trying to enter India in the name of Lord Krishna, following which he was arrested by the officials of the Khadibari police station, police said on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Alexandrov Pavel, a resident of Russia. "An incomplete colored passport of Russia was also found in his possession," police sources said.
According to the sources, on Saturday, the Russian national was trying to enter India by walking through the pillar of Bazaar area of Khadi Bari block of the India-Nepal border. "At that time he had to be arrested. Due to inconsistency in the words, it is handed over to the Khadi Bari police station," sources added.
It is learned that Alexandrov Pavel came to Nepal from Russia last November. "During this period he visited India once. After crossing the border and staying for a few days in an ISKCON temple in South Bengal, he again returned to Nepal. But due to the pull of Lord Krishna, he wanted to come to India once again," police sources said.
They added that since Alexander Pavel did not have valid documents, he tried to enter India illegally. "However, the SSB personnel nabbed him and handed him over to the Police, following which he was apprehended," they added.