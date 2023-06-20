Siliguri: The northern part of West Bengal has been seeing the arrival of tourists. The footfall of tourists from domestic and foreign countries visiting Darjeeling has picked up pace. However, the ban on crossing the two check posts on the Indo-Nepal border, one is Panitanki in Kharibari block adjacent to Siliguri, and the other is Pashupati in the Mirik subdivision, has not been lifted post Covid-19.

Although it is a porous or open border for the citizens of the two countries. But, the crossing of the two checkposts was prohibited for the citizens or tourists when the surge of Coronavirus was at its peak. In pre-Covid-19, foreign tourists could easily enter India through Nepal or vice-versa. Border crossings were prohibited for third-country nationals or tourists to prevent the spread of infection of Coronavirus. A ban was imposed at that time and it remained till date.

The ban was not lifted. Hence, tourists travelling to India via Nepal or vice-versa were still facing hardships. The Ministry of External Affairs has not lifted the ban on immigration check posts at the Indo-Nepal border. On average, 7,000-10,000 foreign tourists cross the two checkposts every year. Now, the neighbouring country Nepal will approach the Ministry of External Affairs of India to lift the ban.

West Bengal's northern tourism organisations have also agreed to their demand. Darjeeling's BJP MP Raju Bishta was asked for help in this regard. Nepal Tourism Board manager Surya Thapaliya spoke about the problem regarding the development of the tourism industry between Nepal and India when he came to attend the 7th Bengal Travel Mart organised in Siliguri.

Incidentally, the seventh Bengal Travel Mart will be organised from September 9 to 11 this year to promote the tourism industry. It is managed by Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA). Besides, states like Gujarat, Assam, Haryana and Rajasthan, representatives of Nepal and Bangladesh will also participate in the event. Thapaliya, who came to attend the event on Monday, said, "One of the problems on international border or cross border tourism is that the immigration check posts are closed for tourists. Notably, India is the biggest partner of Nepal tourism."

Many foreign tourists visiting Nepal, prefer to go to India also. Many people want to go to Nepal from India. But, the ban on foreign tourists crossing the border has not been lifted. People of the two countries and foreigners are facing problems. Therefore, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and NATA (Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents) were appealing to the Government of India to lift the ban and open immigration checkposts.