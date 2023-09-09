WEST BENGAL RAGGING IN KRISHNANAGAR SCHOOL SEES STUDENT BRANDISH REVOLVER

Krishnanagar (West Bengal): The alleged ragging in the Jadavpur University created a storm across the country a month ago. Now similar allegations in a school here have raised many eyebrows.

It has been alleged that ragging took place in a school here. Even to cover up the ragging, the 'senior' students have been accused of threatening the 'junior' ones by wielding firearms. The incident took place at Krishnanagar Collegiate School in Nadia. As soon as the matter came to light, the parents went to the school and protested.

After that, the school authorities suspended the accused five students and a complaint was lodged with the police. Five students of class XI and XII were accused of ragging students of class V and VI on Teachers' Day at Krishnanagar Collegiate School in Nadia. Every year various programmes are held in the school on Teacher's Day. It happened this time too.

In one such programme, senior students were asked to go and teach juniors in a class. That's when the incident of ragging was alleged.

Allegedly, senior students misbehaved with junior students, abused and asked to smoke. Due to school closure for two days, the matter was under the carpet. After that, the junior students told the parents about the whole matter. Parents went to the school to protest on Friday.

However, the school authorities claimed that a committee had been formed that convened a meeting on the day of the incident. In that meeting, all the students and their parents were summoned against whom the complaint was made. According to school sources, the two accused students and their parents were present but the rest stayed away. As a result, the school decided to suspend five pupils.

Soon after, a class IX student claimed that he was threatened with a firearm in the school washroom. A written complaint was filed by the school in Krishnanagar Kotwali police station on Friday night.

Manoranjan Biswas, headmaster of Krishnanagar Collegiate School, said, "The entire matter has already been informed to the Krishnanagar Kotwali police station. It is alleged that a student suddenly took out a revolver and threatened a junior student. The police have been informed in writing. The police are starting the investigation into the whole incident."

Meanwhile, the list of names of the five people who have been accused of ragging was put up by the school on Saturday. Parents demanded the administration and school authorities of exemplary punishment to those involved in the incident.

