Jhargram (West Bengal): A home tutor in West Bengal was sentenced to undergo 21 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old student.

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Chinmoy Chattopadhyay found Madan Mohan Das guilty and announced the sentence on Tuesday. The court also fined the convict Rs 6,000 and an additional 3 months and 10 days imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Giving details, Tapankumar Chowdhury, special public prosecutor of the POCSO court said within a month of filing the complaint, the police conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

"Appropriate information was collected and presented to the court. We ensured that the witnesses could testify without any fear. Due to the activeness of the police, the trial was completed within a year," he said.

On December 24, 2022, the victim student's mother filed a complaint against the 56-year-old tutor at Sankrail police station. Subsequently, on January 1, the accused was arrested in the Manikpada area, and the Police submitted the charge sheet in the court on January 31.

The victim minor, an 8th-class student, started private tuition in February 2022. On December 20, the tutor informed her mother that the girl was pregnant. In addition, he advised her to take the victim to a nearby nursing home. The victim eventually disclosed to her mother her ordeal including how she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the culprit. The tutor had also captured her intimate videos and threatened to leak them on social media.

The minor went through a medico-legal examination, and as per the legal procedure, the pregnancy was aborted with the consent of the girl's family.