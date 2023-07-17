WEST BENGAL POST PANCHAYAT POLLS VIOLENCE CONTINUES TMC WORKER SET ABLAZE PARTY ALLEGES BJP HAND

Khejuri: A Trinamool worker, who is also a doctor by profession, sustained severe burn injury after BJP supporters allegedly poured petrol on his body and tried to set him ablaze in East Midnapore district of Wes Bengal on Sunday.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the attack was carried out to kill the TMC worker. The Trinamool activist with serious burn injuries is admitted to the Kanthi sub-district hospital. Ghosh also demanded quick arrest of the culprits via a tweet. The district BJP leaders, however, trashed the allegations.The name of the victim Trinamool worker is Narendranath Majhi. The incident took place in North Kalamdan area of Khejuri, a stronmghold of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Violence continued in the state even after the panchayat polls and results were announced. According to local sources, Narendranath Majhi intervened when BJP-backed miscreants tried to occupy the agricultural land by force. The Trinamool activist was first severely beaten up by BJP workers before being splashed with petrol. Besides, the miscreants also tried to set his house on fire by pouring petrol. Khejuri Police Station Officer-in-Charge Amit Dey said no written complaint has been lodged with the police in the incident so far.

He also said that legal action will be taken if the complaint is lodged. After the miscreants threw petrol on Majhi and set him on fire, his upper body was burnt. The local residents rescued him and took him to Khejuri Block Health Centre. After his condition worsened, he was admitted to Kanthi sub-district hospital.However, the district BJP claimed that this incident was the fallout of a family dispute. Ghosh said the Trinamool leaders will visit Khajuri on Wednesday.

"In Tikashi area of Khejuri Chatnabari, where we won, but lost in a booth, BJP goons tried to burn Trinamool activist Naren Majhi alive. He has sustained severe burn injury. We will go to Khejuri police station on Wednesday," Kunal tweeted in Bengali.The vice-president of BJP's organisational district of Kanthi, Asim Mishra, said, "This is the result of Trinamool's factional conflict. There is now a fierce intra party fight in Trinamool on who will be the party head of the area. BJP is not involved in this incident in any way. BJP is against violence." The president of East Midnapore Zilla Parishad and Trinamool leader Uttam Barik, said, "Trinamool won in the area, so BJP's goons tried to burn the house of our Trinamool worker, sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze. We are filing a police complaint. Police is expected to take appropriate action."