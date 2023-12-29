WEST BENGAL POLICEMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING HIS MINOR DAUGHTER IN KOLKATA

Kolkata (West Bengal): A cop was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly raping his 13-year-old minor daughter since October of this year, police officials said. The accused is a policeman and was arrested in Behala, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata. they added.

The victim went to the Paranasree police station and filed a case against her father. According to a city police official, "The girl came on Thursday night and narrated her story. She informed me that she had been raped by her father since October, taking advantage of her mother's absence."

Another city police official added, "As it is a sexual offense against a minor, and that too against one's daughter, it is quite nauseating. The matter becomes even more disgusting considering the offender is himself a cop".

In October this year, the victim's mother left the house following a fight with her father following which they got divorced. As a result, she moved in with her father and a seven-year-old younger sister in the family house, and since then, the accused has been regularly molesting her, they added.

The victim further stated that she was subjected to physical torture by her father, the city police official informed. After receiving the information, the police filed a case against the policeman under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and different provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).