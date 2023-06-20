Kolkata: The Supreme Court, upheld the Calcutta High Court's order on Tuesday directing the West Bengal State Election Commission(WBSEC) to requisition central forces for all districts in West Bengal for the 2023 Panchayat Elections scheduled on July 8.

The matter came up for hearing by the Supreme Court's vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh on the day. Earlier on June 13, taking a serious note of the violence ahead of the Panchayat polls in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure the deployment of central forces in all districts of the state.

The SEC was pulled up on June 15 by the Calcutta High Court for not requisitioning the paramilitary forces from the central government and directed the body to implement the court's directives within the next 48 hours.

In reaction, the SEC has challenged the decision of Calcutta HC in the Supreme Court arguing that the decision to deploy central forces for the upcoming panchayat polls without giving adequate chances to the state poll panel is an over-step of the judicial powers of the High Court. The poll panel also maintained that the arrangements made by the state government were sufficient and adequate.

Violence marred the filing of nominations in the state with Opposition parties blaming the Trinamool Congress-led state government for its failure to stop attacks of opposition party candidates.

The clashes took seven lives so far in West Bengal since the announcement of panchayat polls including a BJP worker who was found dead in the Cooch Behar district on Saturday. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday has set up a ‘Peace Room’ so that the common man can exercise their franchise fearlessly.