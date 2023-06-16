"West Bengal Panchayat polls nomination peaceful:" Mamata retorts after Guv Basu promises terror-free elections

Bhangar: A sort of war of words broke out between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose, who promised stern action against those involved in the violence in the run-up to the Panchayat polls due for July 8 in the politically-volatile state.

Basu, who took serious note of the volatile political situation and visited the Bhanagar area on the day after the recovery of seven crude bombs, has been vocal against political violence in the state. A day before, Bose while reacting to the violence in West Bengal during the filing of nomination for Panchayat elections in the state, said 'effective and corrective' action will be taken against those responsible for the acts of violence.

"No words, only action. Wait and watch. You will see effective action, concrete action. That is all I can say now," he said. On Friday, he said the peace and democracy of West Bengal have fallen victim to 'terrorism.'

Notably, hours later CM Mamata Banerjee said the Bengal Panchayat nomination process was peaceful, evoking condemnation from the BJP. The Governor spoke about necessary steps to ensure the smooth conduct of Panchayat elections. On the last day of the Panchayat Elections nomination filing, Bhangar turned violent again. Three people died in the violence.

Fresh bombs were recovered in front of the Governor's convoy in Bhangar. On seeing that, the security guards of the carcade stopped the convoy. Later, a policeman who was in charge of the governor's security got down from the car and removed the bomb himself. The bomb was defused with the help of a water-filled earthen pot. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report on the government's failure in protecting candidates.