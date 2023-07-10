New Delhi: A couple of days after the panchayat election in West Bengal where widespread violence was reported across the state leading to the death of 20 people, Governor CV Ananda Bose will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 6.30 in the evening and apprise him of the situation.

It is likely that Bose will present the ground situation of the state before the Union Minister. Bose had visited several places before the election and prepared a report which might also figure out in the meeting. Speculations are rife that Bose who is never considered to be close to Trinamool Congress might not give a favourable report against the ruling party.

Incidentally on the day of the election, Bose visited several locations, predominantly within the North 24 Parganas district, to assess the prevailing conditions. Interestingly, the governor also undertook visits to areas in West Bengal that had witnessed fatal clashes between political factions leading up to the elections. Prior to his encounter with the grieving family members of a victim in Dinhata, Cooch Behar, Bose visited Bhangar and Canning and Basanti in the South 24 Parganas district. This has forced the commission to announce repolling 696 booths. It is likely that these things are going to be discussed in the meeting.

On Saturday, large scale violence was reported from several districts of West Bengal leading to the death of 20 people. Not only murder but there were reports of unchecked arson, political clashes and looting of ballot boxes from several districts including Murshidabad, Nadia, and Cooch Behar districts besides pockets in South 24 Parganas such as Bhangar and in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram.

Not only the political parties but the BSF that was commissioned under the instruction of Calcutta High Court for free and fair polling alleged that they were not given the list of sensitive booths by the West Bengal State Election Commission despite repeated requests.

BSF complained that the commission had released a sensitive booth list on July 7, which only included the number of such booths without any additional information. According to SS Guleria, the DIG of BSF, multiple letters were sent to the commission inquiring about the sensitive booths in the state. However, they received only one response on July 7, which provided the number of sensitive booths. Unfortunately, the commission did not furnish the location or any other details pertaining to those booths, as stated by Guleria. It is expected that the governor will also raise these issues in the meeting.