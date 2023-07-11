Kolkata (West Bengal): Tight security is in place for the counting of votes for the violence-hit Panchayat polls in West Bengal. Authorities want to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, which is underway at around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.

The maximum number of counting centres was in South 24 Parganas at 28, while the minimum was in Kalimpong at four. The Panchayat polls in West Bengal have been marred by violence, since its announcement. On the polling day, at least 20 were killed. Ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers torched, and bombs thrown at rivals in several places on the day of the polling on July 8. Of those killed, at least 11 were affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Since the announcement of the polls, at least 41 people have been killed in the state. Officials said that there are a total of 822 companies of Central forces that have been deployed for security.

Officials said that for each counting centre, one company of central force has been deployed. They added that a company of the Central Force is responsible for the security of the inner ring of the place, where votes are counted. The middle ring of the voting centre is manned jointly by the Central Force and the State Force, while the outer ring of the counting centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs on July 3 agreed to the deployment of an additional 485 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as well the State Armed Police Forces for the West Bengal panchayat polls. A communication in this regard was sent to the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC). Earlier, the Ministry had directed the deployment of 337 companies of CAPF, of which 224 companies of CAPF had already arrived in the state. Thus, a total of 822 companies of Central forces have been deployed in West Bengal.

The ruling TMC is contesting all the 928 seats in zilla parishads, 9,419 seats in panchayat samitis, and 61,591 seats in gram panchayats. The BJP has fielded candidates in 897 zilla parishad seats, 7,032 panchayat samiti seats, and 38,475 seats in gram panchayats. The CPI(M) is fighting 747 zilla parishad seats, 6,752 panchayat samiti seats, and 35,411 gram panchayat seats. The Congress is contesting 644 zilla parishad seats, 2,197 panchayat samiti seats, and 11,774 gram panchayat seats.

