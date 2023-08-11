WEST BENGAL PADMA BHUSHAN AWARDEE SCIENTIST BIKASH SINHA DIES

Kolkata (West Bengal): Padma Bhushan awardee Bikash Sinha, a physics researcher and nuclear scientist, passed away at his Minto Park residence in Kolkata on Friday morning, family sources said. He was 78.

Sinha was sick for quite some time. He was suffering from old-age problems for quite some time. It is learnt that he was under treatment at a private hospital for the past few days.

With his death, a pall of gloom has descended on the world of science. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over his death via a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3: Sling-shot mechanism used as our rockets don't operate high velocity, says former ISRO scientist

"Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha. An illustrious son of Bengal, this talented nuclear physicist made us proud by his contributions to not only the world of knowledge but also the ongoing public life. We could confer on him our highest state award 'Banga Bibhushan' in 2022, and his personal presence on the dais inspired us. We could give him 'Rabindra Smriti Puraskar' too in 2022. I convey my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, students, and admirers,” said Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief.

Bikash Sinha was born in British India in 1945 in Kandi, Murshidabad. After completing studies at Scottish Church Collegiate School, Kolkata, he did his post-graduation from Presidency College (now Presidency University). From there the knack in physics and nuclear science started. For a long time, he participated in several important projects from India's nuclear testing to quantum physics.

He was also associated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre. Sinha did research at Cambridge and London Universities after completing his post graduation from Presidency University. He was elected as a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy in 1989 in recognition of his outstanding research in physics.

In 2005, Bikash Sinha was also nominated as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was nominated for the second time in 2009. After this, in 2010, this Indian and Bengali scientist was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

He was also conferred with the Dr Raja Ramanna Award, Panda Endowment Lecture Award and Raees Ahmed Memorial Lecture Award in 2001. He was a member of the Academic Council of Visva-Bharati University and became a member of the Senate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Recently, Sinha was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, UK. Apart from these regular duties, he served as Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal Technological University from February-December 2003 and Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee to the Cabinet of the Government of India. Sinha was also awarded the 2002 RD Birla Award for Excellence in Physics.

Also read: Scientist from West Bengal designs Chandrayaan-3 cameras