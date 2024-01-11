Durgapur(West Bengal): In a shocking incident of murder reported from West Bengal, a youth was allegedly killed by his friend over a petty quarrel on breaking of mobile phone in Durgapur district on Wednesday, the victim's mother said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who remains at large since the killing.

The victim has been identified as Anil, a resident of Moram Khadan village in Dampara Parulia under Durgapur police station limits. Sita Bhuiya, the mother of the slain youth Anil, the latter was saving money by working as a day laborer to get married. On Wednesday morning, Anil was going out to work as a day laborer in the stone quarry.

Sita said that her son Anil did not return home all day due to which she was worried. Her fears proved right as she came to know in the evening that Anil's body had been found in a stone quarry between Raghunathpur and Parulia. Anil's mother alleged that her son was murdered by his friend Akash Bhuiyan was involved in the murder.

After receiving the information, the police of Durgapur police station reached the spot and launched an investigation into the suspected murder. Police have taken the body into possession and sent it for post mortem at the Durgapur Divisional Hospital. According to Sita Bhuiya, the mother of the slain youth, her son Anil had engraved a tattoo of his friend Akash's name on his hand.