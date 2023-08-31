Kolkata: West Bengal fire minister Sujit Bose Thursday claimed he hasn't received any notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a municipal recruitment scam case. Bose was called for questioning regarding the municipal recruitment scam case and was asked to appear on Thursday.

For the last few days, there has been confusion about whether Bose will appear before the CBI at the agency's Kolkata headquarters in the Nizam Palace. However, Sujit Bose told at a press conference on Thursday that he has not received any notice from the central probe agency.

Bose said he will "definitely go if I get a notice". He again complained that there was a "political conspiracy" against him. In a press conference at Sreebhumi Sporting Club on Thursday, Bose said he has not received any letter from the CBI.

"It is said that I was asked to appear before the CBI office on August 31, 2023. Some of you (journalists) were asking me whether I had received any notice. I am saying since day one that I have not received any such notice. I said that if I get any notice from CBI, I will definitely go there. I have called this press conference to clarify that I have not received any notice from CBI to date," Bose added.

Sujit Bose also accused the media of conspiring against him. According to him, attempts are being made to tarnish his political life. "I feel that a section of the media with some vested interests is plotting a political conspiracy against me. These people are trying to tarnish my long political career. But they will never succeed because I have the support of countless people. Those who are behind this dirty conspiracy and propaganda will be exposed soon," Bose added.

Incidentally, on August 24, it was reported that the CBI had summoned Sujit Bose in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case. It is learnt that he has been asked to appear at the CBI office at 11 o'clock on Thursday.

According to sources, the Central agency claimed that bunglings were detected in the municipal recruitment in 2016. At that time, Trinamool leader Sujit Bose was the Deputy Chairman of South Dum Dum Municipal Corporation.