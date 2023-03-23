Bishnupur (West Bengal): A near replication of the Shraddha Walkar murder case surfaced in Bishnupur in West Bengal where a man murdered his wife and buried her body after cutting it into three pieces. The man identified as Alim Sheikh was arrested by the police on Wednesday. According to official sources, the incident took place at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas. The deceased woman has been identified as 35-year-old Mumtaz Sheikh, wife of Alim Sheikh. The police recovered the body parts and sent them for post-mortem.

Manwara Mandal, the sister of the deceased said, "Mumtaz got married to Alim, a resident of Murshidabad around 20 years ago. They both have a son and a daughter. Alim worked as a contractor in Sarda Gardens. As usual, Mumtaz went to work with Alim on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, Alim returned home alone. When asked by the family members, Alim said that Mumtaz stopped at the market. However, when Mumtaz did not return till late hours, we all started asking Alim, but he remained silent."

Manwara further said, " We informed the local police station as we grew suspicious. After police interrogation on Wednesday, Alim confessed to committing the crime. Later on Wednesday afternoon, the police took Alim to the spot where he had buried Mumtaz's body parts."

Police sources said that Alim killed Mumtaz by strangulating her and then chopped her body in three parts and buried them near a water body in the Sarada Garden area of Bishnupur. The recovered pieces of the body have been sent for post-mortem. The arrested accused is yet to confide the reason behind killing her wife. The police are carrying out further investigations to know whether someone else was involved in this murder.