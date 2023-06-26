Kolkata: In a rerun of the much-publicised 3 Robinson Street incident which involved a psychologically unwell brother holding the dead body of his sister for unusually long days, a nearly similar case has come to the light at Belghoria area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

In the latest incident, cops recovered the bodies of two brothers, one decomposed and another in skeletal forms, from their home at East Belgharia Second Lane. Cops suspect that the elder brother Birendra Kumar Dey, 66, who was a retired employee of the electricity department and recently died, refused the cremation of his younger brother Dhirendra Kumar Dey (63) who died before him.

The police recovered the skeleton of the younger brother and the decomposed body of the elder brother from their residence on Sunday night after neighbours informed the matter to cops of Nimta Police Station following their suspicion of something foul. According to locals, both brothers were not mentally sound for a long time.

The initial assumption of the police is that the younger brother may have died five to six months ago. The Birendra Kumar Dey, the elder brother, who sat next to the body of Dhirendra Kumar Dey (63), the younger one, preferred not to cremate it. Birendra presumably died a few days ago. As no one was seen going in or coming out of their house for quite some time, the locals became suspicious of something untoward.

According to neighbours, Deys had four brothers and two of them died earlier. Everyone had mental problems. They have a sister, who is married. Neighbours, who are preferring to keep the house under lock and key for now, will hand over the keys to the deceased persons' family members. In 2015, Robinson Street, an upscale neighbourhood in Kolkata, made headlines for a bizarre incident involving Dey family. The head of the family committed suicide. It was also known that his daughter Devyani died a few months ago. Son Partha sat next to his sister's body. Later, Debjani's skeleton was recovered from their house and Partha underwent psychiatric treatment for a long time. Later he also committed suicide.