WEST BENGAL MAN CONSUMES POISON SOON AFTER ATTACKING WIFE WITH SHARP WEAPON BOTH DIE

Haridebpur: A man killed his wife and simultaneously killed himself by consuming poison at Sodepur in Haridevpur police station area in Kolkata on Sunday night.

According to reports, Subhendu Das (30), whose conjugal relationship with wife Krishna (20), turned sour due to differences for the past year, went to meet his wife at his in-law's house in Sodepur. During a heated conversation inside a closed room, Shubhendu picked up the fight and attacked Krishna in a fit of rage with a sharp weapon during the fight. Seeing Krishna's scream who was lying on the floor in a pool of blood, her uncle went up to the roof and entered the room through a gap in the roof.

He found Krishna critically injured and Subhendu lying beside her with a blood-splattered weapon in his hand. He consumed poison and was gasping for breath. The couple died within a short span of time.

Family members said Krishna filed a divorce which Subhendu did not like and wanted her to withdraw. Krishna remained steadfast in her decision. Due to this, Subhendu used to visit Krishna's house and create a disturbance.

The family members tried to convince both of them but to no avail. On Sunday, Subhendu came to Krishna's house at 10 pm. He entered her room and closed the door. Police said a tiff between the couple took an ugly turn and Subhendu attacked Krishna with a sharp weapon and consumed poison. This incident sent a shockwave in the area.

Cops from Haridevpur police station reached the spot after receiving the news. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Police are interrogating family members of both sides to find the reason for the murder.

Suicide is not a solution