Kolkata: The Centre has yet again rejected the tableau sent by West Bengal government for Republic Day parade. This time, the tableau was on chief minister Mamata Banerjee's pet 'Kanyashree' scheme, which has won accolades in the national and international level.

Kanyashree scheme, introduced in 2012 to stop early marriage of girls, reduce drop-out rates in schools and make them self-reliant, presently benefits 81 lakh girls. Under the scheme, scholarships are given to girls aged 13 to 19 from economically backward families in the state. The scheme has already bagged the highest public service award from UNESCO and United Nations and has been awarded the best project by the Centre several times.

According to sources at Nabanna state secretariat the design of the Kanyashree tableau was sent to the Ministry of Defence for approval. However, sources said that the proposal was rejected straightaway without giving an opportunity to the state for demonstrating the model. Kanyashree tableau was sent by the state government in 2015 and 2020 but, was rejected on both occasions.

Till now, tableaux sent by West Bengal have been rejected four times in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022. In 2022, the Centre had rejected the state's tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army. Following which, Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the decision saying it has pained the people of West Bengal.

In 2020, the state government had submitted three proposals namely Kanyashree, Save Green and Save Clean and 'Jol Dhoro, Jol Bhoro'. However, all three proposals were turned down by the Centre. In 2017, the Centre had rejected West Bengal's tableau of 'Unity in Harmony' leaving Banerjee alleging of political bias. In 2015, it was the Kanyashree tableau that had been rejected by the Centre.

Condemning the Centre for rejecting state's tableau of Kanyashree, Sashi Panja, Minister of Women, Child and Social Welfare said that the project has received a huge appreciation within and outside the country. It seems that the Centre is unwilling to let the country know about Bengal's success and so they don't want it to be included in the parade.